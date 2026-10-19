Key takeaways Multiply moles by Avogadro's number (about 6.022 x 10^23 per mole) to count particles.

3.07 moles of silicon dioxide corresponds to about 1.85 x 10^24 SiO2 formula units.

The result is often called formula units because solid SiO2 is a covalent network, not discrete molecules.

Molar mass is not needed when the amount is already given in moles.

The calculation assumes a pure sample and that the moles refer to SiO2 units.

Direct Answer: Molecules of Silicon Dioxide in 3.07 Moles To find how many molecules of silicon dioxide are present in 3.07 moles of this compound, multiply the number of moles by Avogadro's number, which is approximately 6.022 × 10²³ entities per mole. The calculation is 3.07 × 6.022 × 10²³, giving approximately 1.85 × 10²⁴ formula units of silicon dioxide. The result is expressed as formula units rather than discrete molecules because silicon dioxide, SiO₂, forms a continuous covalent network in its common solid forms. In chemistry problems, the term molecules is often used loosely, and the numerical answer is the same: about 1.85 × 10²⁴ particles of SiO₂. This direct answer applies when the substance is treated as a pure, uniform sample and the amount is given in moles. If the sample contains impurities or is a mixture, the count of SiO₂ units would be lower and would require additional composition data. Calculating SiO2 formula units from 3.07 moles using Avogadro's number.

What the Question Is Really Asking The question asks for a particle count from a known amount in moles. In chemistry, the mole is a counting unit that links a measurable quantity of substance to a specific number of elementary entities, such as atoms, ions, molecules, or formula units. For silicon dioxide, the elementary entity is usually the SiO₂ formula unit. Each formula unit contains one silicon atom and two oxygen atoms. When a problem says molecules of silicon dioxide, it generally means these SiO₂ units, even though the solid is a network rather than a collection of separate small molecules. The intended operation is a single conversion: moles to particles. No molar mass is needed because the question already provides the amount in moles. Molar mass would be required only if the problem gave a mass in grams instead.

The Conversion Factor: Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number is the conversion factor between moles and elementary entities. Its accepted value is approximately 6.022 × 10²³ per mole. This number is a defined constant used across chemistry calculations. When you multiply moles by Avogadro's number, the unit moles cancels and the result is a count of entities. For 3.07 moles of SiO₂, the setup is 3.07 mol × 6.022 × 10²³ formula units per mol. The conversion assumes the sample is pure SiO₂ and that the amount in moles refers to SiO₂ formula units. If the moles refer to a different entity, such as silicon atoms only, the particle count would change accordingly. Avogadro's number converts moles of SiO2 into formula units.

Step-by-Step Calculation for 3.07 Moles of SiO₂ Step 1: Identify the given amount. The problem states 3.07 moles of silicon dioxide. Step 2: Identify the conversion factor. Use Avogadro's number, 6.022 × 10²³ entities per mole. Step 3: Set up the multiplication so that moles cancel. The expression is 3.07 × 6.022 × 10²³. Step 4: Multiply the coefficients. 3.07 × 6.022 equals approximately 18.49. Step 5: Attach the power of ten. The result is approximately 18.49 × 10²³, which is written in scientific notation as about 1.85 × 10²⁴ formula units of SiO₂. Step 6: Check the reasonableness. The answer is larger than Avogadro's number because the sample contains more than one mole, which is consistent with the input.

Why the Answer Is Reported as Formula Units Silicon dioxide in its common solid forms, such as quartz and many types of sand, is a covalent network solid. Its silicon and oxygen atoms are bonded continuously rather than grouped into separate, discrete molecules. Because of this structure, chemists often describe the repeating unit as a formula unit, SiO₂, rather than a molecule. The formula unit represents the simplest ratio of silicon to oxygen in the substance. For the purpose of this calculation, the distinction does not change the numerical result. Whether the problem says molecules or formula units, the count obtained from moles and Avogadro's number is the same. The terminology matters mainly for describing the structure accurately. SiO2 is a network solid, so its counted unit is the formula unit.

Assumptions, Units, and Common Pitfalls The calculation assumes the sample is pure silicon dioxide and that the given 3.07 moles refers to SiO₂ formula units. If the sample is a mixture or contains other silicon compounds, the actual number of SiO₂ units would be lower. A common mistake is to multiply by the molar mass of SiO₂ instead of Avogadro's number. Molar mass converts between grams and moles; it does not convert moles to particles. Another pitfall is to forget that the answer should be expressed in scientific notation with the correct power of ten. Writing 18.49 × 10²³ is mathematically valid but not standard form; 1.85 × 10²⁴ is preferred. Rounding should be handled at the end. Using 6.022 × 10²³ and rounding the final coefficient to three significant figures gives 1.85 × 10²⁴, which matches the three significant figures in 3.07.

Quick Reference and Related Questions The same method applies to any amount in moles. For 1 mole of SiO₂, the count is 6.022 × 10²³ formula units. For 2 moles, it is about 1.20 × 10²⁴ formula units. For 3.07 moles, it is about 1.85 × 10²⁴ formula units. If a problem gives mass instead of moles, first convert mass to moles using the molar mass of SiO₂, then multiply by Avogadro's number. The molar mass of SiO₂ is approximately 60.08 grams per mole, calculated from the atomic masses of silicon and oxygen. If a problem asks for the number of silicon atoms or oxygen atoms rather than SiO₂ units, multiply the number of formula units by the number of atoms per formula unit. Each SiO₂ unit contains one silicon atom and two oxygen atoms. The same mole-to-particle method scales to other amounts and atom counts.