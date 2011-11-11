News
The preparation method of 3d powder
The 3d powder mainly has the characteristics of high sphericity, smooth surface, less satellite spheres, low oxygen content, uniform particle size distribution, good flui...
Market Trend and Demand - Global COVID-19 Vaccine Will Affect the Price of basf water reducing admixtures
From 2015 to 2020, the global foam concrete market is estimated to be US$12 million, with an annual growth rate of 3.2%. It is expected to reach US$13 million by 2021, an...
Market Trend and Demand - Global COVID-19 Vaccine Will Affect the Price of best foaming agent for concrete
From 2015 to 2020, the global foam concrete market is estimated to be US$12 million, with an annual growth rate of 3.2%. It is expected to reach US$13 million by 2021, an...
Europeans want nanomaterial products 3D Printing Metal Powder to be labelled1
111111...
Market Trend and Demand - Global COVID-19 Vaccine Will Affect the Price of best foaming agent for concrete
From 2015 to 2020, the global foam concrete market is estimated to be US$12 million, with an annual growth rate of 3.2%. It is expected to reach US$13 million by 2021, an...
The factory of China activity grows gradually recovering recently also has a positive impact on the market of double stitch sewing
News10Days Ago (11-09)
Chinafactory activity grows gradually recovering recently also has a positive impacton the market of double stitch sewing Chinamanufacturing activity grew at its fastest ...
Nowadays, high purity molybdenum sulfide powder has been used in a wide range of applications
News15Days Ago (11-04)
Molybdenum disulfide isan inorganic substance with the chemical formula MoS2, which is the maincomponent of molybdenite. Black solid powder with a metallic luster. Themel...
Features, Part Name, and Marking of the nsk bearings
Features,Part Name, and Marking of the nsk bearings Thensk bearings used in a rolling mill is limited in its dimensions by the rollneck diameter and minimum roll diameter...
The nsk bearings shipment
Thensk bearings shipment Recently,one batch of nsk bearings sends to our Europe Client. The precision is P6.Before batch manufacturer, FV bearing sample bearing already p...
The Characteristics of the nsk bearings
TheCharacteristics of the nsk bearings Thensk bearings can form a very compact axial bearing configuration, which canwithstand heavy axial loads, is insensitive to impact...
The Detection of nsk bearings Radial Clearance
Thensk bearings over view Thensk bearings combines the traditional cylindrical roller bearing and sphericalroller bearing configurations. Its proprietary outer race and r...
Higher cotton spandex prices will undoubtedly mean that the cost of manufacturing clothing will rise further
Cottonprice rise: supply and demand imbalance is the main cause Recently,in the internal futures market, the main contract price of Zheng cotton showeda wave of high tide...
Tech
Market Trend and Demand Chemical raw materials fell collectively Will Affact the Price of boron carbide powder
Robot Tech182Days Ago (05-21)
It is understood that since the beginning of the year, commodities have continued to rise, and the chemical industry has continued the rising trend since the second half ...
Nano-Diamond Manufacturing
Robot Tech295Days Ago (01-28)
The manufacture of nanodiamonds , especially its application, has been a hot research topic for scientists from various countries in recent years. Nano-diamond has been de...
Categories Of Cylindrical Roller Bearings
Robot Tech308Days Ago (01-15)
The rolling element is a radial rolling bearing of cylindrical rollers. The internal structure of the cylindrical roller bearing adopts the parallel arrangement of the rol...