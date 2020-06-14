What is a high temperature bearing? What do high temperature bearings need to have?

High Temperature Bearings first and foremost is the ability to withstand high temperatures. There are many types of high-temperature bearings. According to different needs and different environments, different types of bearings can be installed.

category

High temperature bearing can be divided into: high temperature bearing with ordinary structure and high temperature bearing with special structure.

Use environment

High-temperature bearings are widely used in high-temperature operating machinery such as metallurgy, kilns, glass, blast furnaces, and painting equipment.

The model of high temperature bearing is different from ordinary bearing. There are generally two situations:

The parts of the bearing are made of bearing steel and treated by high temperature tempering, and the post code is in accordance with the provisions of JB/T2974 (the parts are treated by high temperature tempering, the working temperature can reach 150°C, and the set code is /S0; the parts are High temperature tempering treatment, working temperature can reach 200°C, its code is /S1; parts are treated by high temperature tempering, working temperature can reach 250°C, its code is /S2; parts are treated by high temperature tempering, work The temperature can reach 300°C, and the code is /S3; the parts are tempered at high temperature, and the working temperature can reach 350°C, the code is /S4). The parts of the bearing are made of heat-resistant steel, and the post code is in accordance with JB/T2974 (the material is Cr4Mo4V, the post code is /HN; the material is Cr14Mo4, the post code is /HN1; the material is Cr15Mo4V, The post code is /HN2; the material is W18Cr4V, and the post code is /HN3).

What is the material of high temperature bearing?

Use heat-resistant bearing steel, also known as high-temperature bearing steel. This steel has high enough high temperature hardness, high temperature wear resistance, high temperature contact fatigue strength, oxidation resistance and high temperature dimensional stability.

There are three main types of high-temperature bearing steel currently used:

(1), Cr4Mo4V (M50) steel is a heat-resistant bearing steel with excellent performance. It has high hardness and fatigue life at high temperatures. It is mainly used for aeroengines and can work for a long time below 315 ℃. It can be used to 430 ℃ in a short time;

(2), Cr15Mo4 steel has high hardness and corrosion resistance in the range of 260 ~ 280 ℃, can produce corrosion-resistant bearings working below 480 ℃, such as used in jet engines and missiles;

(3), 12Cr2Ni3Mo5 (M315) is a widely used high-temperature carburizing bearing steel, suitable for working below 430 ℃, can be used to manufacture high-temperature bearings with complex shapes and withstand impact.