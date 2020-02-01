The past and present life of prefabricated buildings

“Have you ever had a dream，that you were so sure was real? What if you were unable to wake from that dream? How would you know the difference between the dream world and the real world?”

Twenty years ago, the popular science fiction classic “The Matrix” raised this very philosophical question. The film was shot for three seasons, and the final part also answered, although it may be too simplified. Still, like all philosophical questions, A good question may never have an answer, but there will always be people who discover more and more real nature.

In the construction world, what kind of house humans will live in in the future is this philosophical question, entangled in the minds of all architects from ancient times to the present.

Different past life science fiction

These seemingly advanced sci-fi buildings and futuristic designs beyond the real world do not come from the creation of filmmakers. Still, the architects, the future buildings that were put forward before a Jiazi, “assembled buildings.”

Today, people talk about prefabricated buildings that are as ripe as fruits falling on the ground ; they can be picked up without any fun at all; they are accurately solidified into a series of operating specifications, standard structures, and construction methods that are simple and clear but dry. Tasteless.

Sixty years ago, western architects proposed that prefabricated buildings are not as structured as they are today. They only think of scenes that are only available in science fiction movies. It is these imaginative ideas that lead us forward and are included in science fiction movies. Those flying in the air, the immortal is entirely not to cause dust. There is a corresponding sentence; fantasy is often an indicator of the future. Because the future outlined by imagination is so real, yet full of creativity, it can create a very inspiring discourse situation.

Wonderful Building Telecommunications Group Archigram

In science fiction movies, cities not only can move but also have large structures that can be infinitely expanded. Houses can be changed according to individual needs and connected. Buildings have legs to walk and can go to the mountains and seas. Materials, these various buildings you can not think of, we can all see on the building competition paper. These ideas were proposed by Archigram as early as 1960.

What is Archigram? It was born in 1960. It is a society founded by teachers and students led by the Architectural Association of the London Architectural Union College, also known as the Architectural News Agency. Its well-known members include Peter Cook, David Greene, Mike Webb, Warren Chalk, Dennis Crompton, Ron Herron.

Plug-in City proposed by Peter Cook), all living, office, commercial space, and other units are combined into a sizeable steel-framed city, and the town is movable. Residential units can be inserted into the giant structure like plugs (Plugin ) Or Plug out.

Archigram does not discuss architecture in the real world. It is all conceptual architecture on paper. It is engaged in publishing, exhibiting, writing, and teaching, and has become the most far-reaching architectural school after the Second World War.