The main classification of INA bearings and the application fields of different classifications

The INA bearings is a kind of bearings that adopts the lubrication method of thin grease and oil mist, and is an important part in contemporary mechanical equipment. The main function is to support the mechanical rotating body, reduce the friction coefficient during its movement and ensure its accuracy. It is mainly divided into cylindrical roller bearings and self-aligning ball bearings. The following is a detailed introduction to the classification of INA bearings and their application in different fields.

INA deep groove ball bearings

INA deep groove ball bearings are mainly used to bear pure radial load, but also can bear radial load and axial load at the same time. When it only bears pure radial load, the contact angle is zero. When the deep groove ball bearing has a large radial clearance, it has the performance of an angular contact bearing and can withstand a large axial load. The friction coefficient of deep groove ball bearings is very small, and the limit speed is also very high. Especially under high-speed operating conditions with large axial loads, deep groove ball bearings are more advantageous than thrust ball bearings. Deep groove ball bearings are the most representative rolling bearings with a wide range of uses. It is suitable for high speed or even very high speed operation, and it is very durable and does not require frequent maintenance. This type of bearing has a low friction coefficient, high limit speed, simple structure, low manufacturing cost, and easy to achieve high manufacturing accuracy. The size range and form are varied. It is used in precision instruments, low-noise motors, automobiles, motorcycles and general machinery. It is the most widely used type of bearing in the machinery industry. It mainly bears radial load and can also bear a certain amount of axial load.

The axial load capacity increases when a larger radial clearance is selected, and the contact angle is zero when subjected to pure radial forces. When an axial force acts, the contact angle is greater than zero. Generally, stamped wave-shaped cages, solid cages made by vehicles, and sometimes nylon frames are also used.

After the deep groove ball bearing is mounted on the shaft, the axial displacement of the shaft or the housing can be limited within the axial clearance range of the bearing, so it can be axially positioned in both directions. In addition, this type of bearing also has a certain degree of self-aligning ability. It can still work normally when it is inclined by 2′ to 10′ relative to the housing hole, but it has a certain impact on the bearing life. Deep-groove ball bearing cages are mostly steel stamping wave-shaped cages, and large-scale bearings mostly use car-made metal solid cages.

INA angular contact ball bearings

Angular contact ball bearings:

(Angular Contact Ball Bearings) can bear radial load and axial load at the same time. Can work at higher speeds. The larger the contact angle, the higher the axial load carrying capacity. High-precision and high-speed bearings usually take a contact angle of 15 degrees. Under the action of axial force, the contact angle will increase.

Single-row angular contact ball bearings: machine tool spindle, high-frequency motor, gas turbine, centrifugal separator, small car front wheel, differential pinion shaft

Double-row angular contact ball bearings: oil pumps, Roots blowers, air compressors, various transmissions, fuel injection pumps, printing machinery

INA cylindrical roller bearing

Cylindrical rollers and raceways are linear contact bearings. Load capacity, mainly bear radial load. The friction between the rolling element and the ferrule is small, suitable for high-speed rotation. According to the presence or absence of ribs, it can be divided into NU, NJ, NUP, N, NF and other single-row bearings, and NNU, NN and other double-row bearings. The bearing has a separable inner ring and outer ring structure. Cylindrical roller bearings with no ribs on the inner or outer ring can move axially relative to the inner and outer rings, so they can be used as free-end bearings. Cylindrical roller bearings with double ribs on one side of the inner ring and outer ring and a single rib on the other side of the ring can withstand a certain degree of axial load in one direction. Generally use steel stamping cage, or copper alloy car cage. But some also use polyamide shaped cages.

Cylindrical roller bearings are suitable for large and medium-sized motors, locomotive vehicles, machine tool spindles, internal combustion engines, generators, gas turbines, reduction gearboxes, rolling mills, vibrating screens, and lifting and transportation machinery. product features

Cylindrical rollers are in line contact with the raceway, and have a large radial load capacity, which is suitable for both heavy and impact loads and high-speed rotation.

Cylindrical roller bearing raceway and rolling element geometry have improved design and have higher load-bearing capacity. The new structural design of ribs and roller end faces not only improves the axial bearing capacity of the bearing, but also improves the roller end face The lubrication conditions in the contact area with the ribs improve the performance of the bearings.

This type of bearing is mainly used for medium and large motors, generators, internal combustion engines, gas turbines, machine tool spindles, reduction gears, loading and unloading and handling machinery, and various industrial machinery.