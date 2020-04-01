Advantages and applications of foam concrete

In ancient times, people’s building insulation was relatively low, and energy consumption in summer and winter was huge, which was very unfavorable to our living environment. The advent of foam concrete has slowed this situation.

1. Foam concrete has good fire resistance

Many polyurethane foam temperature materials are flammable, it is challenging to prevent fires by adding flame retardants, and toxic gases are also released when burning. The main raw material of foam concrete is cement, which has very high fire resistance and will not cause a fire.

2. Good sound insulation

In the past, foamed polystyrene boards were often used, and their sound insulation performance was relatively low. The sound insulation of foam concrete with the same thickness is 50% better than that of polystyrene board.

3. Low pollution

Organic materials such as polyurethane foam will release harmful gases regardless of the production cycle or later aging period, which is harmful to health. The main component of foam concrete is inorganic materials, which does not release harmful gases and is a green building material.

4. Energy saving

The raw materials required for foamed concrete are cement and foaming agent. Most of the foaming agent is close to neutral and does not contain harmful substances such as benzene and formaldehyde, which avoids environmental pollution and hidden fire hazards.

5. Has anti-aging properties

Although traditional chemical insulation materials can achieve the insulation effect, their compressive strength and aging resistance have not been able to meet the requirements. Lightweight foamed cement can completely solve this problem and is an alternative to traditional insulation materials.

6. Simple construction

Foamed cement is a fluid liquid transported by high mechanical pressure, which saves manpower and material resources during construction. The surface is smooth and smooth after solidification.

7. Good moisture resistance

No condensation will occur around the warm water pipe during heating, and there will be no splitting between the layers.

8. Good combination

The material used for foamed cement is cement, and the combination with the upper and lower layers is very good, and it will not form hollow and collapse on the ground.

9. Better integrity

Seamless gaps and interruptions in one-time pouring, and the cast-in-place board and mortar layer can be completely combined to form a whole.

10. Has the function of impermeability

Due to the porosity and integrity of the foamed cement, it is more than six times more impermeable than ordinary floor slabs.

Application of foam concrete

Foamed concrete, lightweight wall panel

At present, the main material used for building partition walls is the grc lightweight wallboard. Due to the high price of its raw materials, it has affected its promotion and application. The Chinese Academy of Building Materials Science has used the grc partition wallboard production process combined with the research results of solid foam agent and foam cement to develop the production technology of fly ash foam cement lightweight wallboard, which has been applied.

Construction of sports fields and athletics tracks

Use permeable foam concrete with strong drainage capacity as a light foundation, covered with gravel or artificial turf, as a sports ground. Hockey, football and tennis activities are possible in these sports fields. Or the foam concrete is covered with a layer of 0.05m thick porous asphalt layer and plastic layer, which can be used as track and field runway.

Foamed concrete can also be used for insulation filling of firewalls, floor-filling of sound insulation, backfilling of tunnel linings, power supply, and isolation of water pipelines.