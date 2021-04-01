Introduction to the properties and preparation methods of lithium sulfide

Overview of lithium sulfide

Lithium sulfide is an inorganic compound with the molecular formula Li2S. It crystallizes in the antifluorite motif and is called salt (Li+)2S2−. It forms a solid yellow-white deliquescent powder. In the air, it readily hydrolyzes to release hydrogen sulfide (rotten egg odor). What happens when sulfur reacts with lithium? It forms a solid yellowish-white powder.

Lithium sulfide is made by treating lithium with sulfur. In the anhydrous ammonia 2 Li + S→ Li2S, the reaction is easily carried out and the triethyl boron adduct of lithium sulfide is formed with the super hydride. What kind of bond is lithium sulfide? Ionic bond. Is Li2s covalent or ionic? This video shows how ionic bonds are formed in lithium sulfide (Li2S).

Lithium sulfide is a sulfide of lithium, molecular weight:45.95. White to yellow crystals. It has an antifluorite structure. Specific gravity 1.66(water =1), melting point 938℃, boiling point 1372℃. Soluble in water, soluble in ethanol, soluble in acid, insoluble in alkali. It can be used as an electrolyte material for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Is Li2s a strong electrolyte? It is a strong electrolyte because it is a soluble salt. It is non-electrolytic because it is a molecular compound.

Lithium sulfide hydrolyzes easily in the air to absorb water vapor, releasing highly toxic hydrogen sulfide gas. Can be decomposed by acid to hydrogen sulfide; Reacts violently with nitric acid, but hydrobromic acid and hydroiodic acid can only be broken down by heating. Reaction with concentrated sulfuric acid is slow, with a dilute sulfuric acid reaction. When heated in the air to about 300 ° C, it is oxidized by oxygen, but instead of producing sulfur dioxide, it produces lithium sulfate.

How can you make lithium sulfide?

Lithium sulfide can be prepared in a variety of ways. In the past, lithium has been prepared by heating lithium with sulfur and reducing lithium sulfate with carbon or hydrogen under heating conditions. It was later discovered that lithium sulfide can be prepared by the interaction of lithium with sulfur in liquid ammonia or by the decomposition of the ethanol adduct of lithium sulfide hydride by lithium ethoxy. Thereafter, it was first reacted with lithium pentoxy and hydrogen sulfide to obtain lithium sulfide and then made lithium sulfide in vacuum thermal decomposition to prepare lithium sulfide. High-quality anhydrous lithium sulfide can be prepared by the reaction of lithium metal and hydrogen sulfide in tetrahydrofuran.

